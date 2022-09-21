Clay County narcotics bust dubbed 'Operation Lucky 777s' nets two men for trafficking

Jason Setzer and Alvin "AJ" Mercado were arrested in joint sting for allegedly trafficking cocaine, methamphetamine and enough Fentanyl to kill four-million people.

Example video title will go here for this video

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — Jason Setzer and Alvin "AJ" Mercado have been arrested by Clay County Sheriff's Office, charged with trafficking narcotics, according to a press release Wednesday from CCSO.

As a result of the investigation roughly 8.35 kilos of Fentanyl, enough to kill about four million people, 1.36 kilos of cocaine, and 2.38 kilos (5.26 pounds) of methamphetamine have been seized, along with 30 firearms including assault rifles, handguns and ghost guns, the release said.

$183,000 U.S. dollars was also seized.

On September 10 the Sheriff's Office Narcotics Unit, SWAT team and several partnering agencies served a search warrant in the Heritage Hills subdivision and another in the Raggedy Point neighborhood on two Clay County residences, the release said.

The sheriff's office served the first search warrant on Jason Setzer, a Heritage Hills subdivision resident, according to the release. Setzer is charged with trafficking in Fentanyl, trafficking in cocaine, trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of over twenty grams of cannabis, conspiracy to traffic in Fentanyl in excess of 2,000 grams, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Deputies served the second search warrant on Alvin "AJ" Mercado, charged with trafficking in Fentanyl and conspiracy to trafficking in Fentanyl in excess of 2,000 grams, the release said.

In July this year, narcotics investigators received a tip regarding large amounts of narcotics being sold in Clay County, according to the release. After receiving this information, investigators began to piece together their case, dubbed Operation Lucky 777s. With assistance from local, state, and federal partners, Clay County detectives started putting pieces of the puzzle together.

The drugs originated in the state of California, the release said. They were being shipped and delivered to various Northeast Florida locations.