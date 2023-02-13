Clay County man charged with distributing, possessing child sexual abuse material

If convicted, Carl Smith faces a minimum mandatory penalty of 5 years, up to 40 years, in federal prison and a potential life term of supervised release.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Green Cove Springs man has been charged with possession and distributing and possessing child sexual abuse materials using the internet.

United States Attorney Roger B. Handberg announced the arrest and the return of an indictment charging Carl Stephen Smith, Jr., 32, on Monday.

Officials say Smith was arrested on Jan. 31 and has been detained pending trial in this case.

According to court documents and evidence proffered in open court, in July 2022, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) received a CyberTipline report from an online social media application that three child sexual abuse videos had been uploaded by a user named “daddysir142.” Officials say the IP address used to upload these materials resolved to an internet service provider in Green Cove Springs.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says nine other CyberTipline reports, submitted by several online social media apps for IP addresses, traced back to either the same internet service provider account at Smith’s residence or a cellphone service carrier used by Smith.

On Jan. 31, 2023, agents from Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), together with other law enforcement personnel, executed a federal search warrant at Smith’s residence and seized a cellphone belonging to Smith.

Officials say a forensic review of this device revealed that it contained at least 15 videos and 14 images depicting young children being sexually abused. The review also showed Smith had distributed one such video over the internet on Jan. 6, 2023, using a social media app.

It is another case brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.