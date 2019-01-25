A 21-year-old Green Cove Springs man who fled the country after a male victim was sexually assaulted while unconscious was found guilty Thursday of sexual battery, according to the State Attorney’s Office.

Robert Omar Abraham Hindi now faces up to 15 years in prison when sentenced in early March, prosecutors said.

Hindi met the victim at a party in March 2016, the State Attorney’s Office said. The next morning the victim discovered photos and videos on his cellphone showing Hindi performing a sexual act on him while he was unconscious. Hindi fled the country but was found 18 months later and arrested at a Houston airport.

