Green Cove Springs issues mask mandate for city buildings

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — Green Cove Springs issued a new mask mandate Tuesday requiring masks to be worn when entering any of its city buildings.

These buildings include City Hall, Public Works Administrative Building and the Green Cove Springs Police Department. The policy applies to anyone entering city buildings to conduct business with staff or attend meetings at City Hall, Public Works or the police department.

“We enacted this city policy change in light of the increasing numbers of new COVID-19 cases in Florida, as well as a concern for the health of staff, the public and their loved ones,” City Manager Steve Kennedy said.

The city says hand sanitizer and disposable face masks will be available in every lobby for those entering a building without a mask. The policy is effective immediately and mandatory mask notices and hand sanitizer will be placed on all entrances and doors to lobby areas in city buildings.