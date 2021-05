Police said the man had not been seen since Monday.

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — A determined detective and a sledgehammer saved an elderly man's life in Green Cove Springs Wednesday.

The Green Cove Springs Police Department responded to a home and Detective Vineyard had to use a sledgehammer to make forced entry through the garage.

After making her way inside, she found the 93-year-old man on the floor. The man had not been seen since Monday, police said.