Green Cove police search for felon who removed ankle monitor

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Green Cove Springs Police Department is searching for a registered felon who is believed to be violent.

On Thursday night, law enforcement responded after George Deane Jr. reportedly attacked a Florida Highway Patrol Trooper and ran. Deane was wearing an ankle monitor at the time, giving police the ability to track him, according to GCSPD.

After an extensive search with Clay County deputies and K9's, Deane removed his ankle monitor. Officers were not able to locate him.