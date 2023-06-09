x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Green Cove police search for felon who removed ankle monitor

On Thursday night, law enforcement responded after George Deane Jr. reportedly attacked a Florida Highway Patrol Trooper and ran.
Credit: GCSPD
George Deane Jr.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Green Cove Springs Police Department is searching for a registered felon who is believed to be violent. 

On Thursday night, law enforcement responded after George Deane Jr. reportedly attacked a Florida Highway Patrol Trooper and ran. Deane was wearing an ankle monitor at the time, giving police the ability to track him, according to GCSPD.

After an extensive search with Clay County deputies and K9's, Deane removed his ankle monitor. Officers were not able to locate him. 

If you have any information or see him in the area, please call the GCSPD at (904) 297-7300.

Credit: GCSPD
George Deane Jr.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

UNF archeological team uncovers artifacts from lost indigenous town

Before You Leave, Check This Out