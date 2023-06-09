Green Cove police looking for vehicle believed to be involved in hit-and-run

At approximately 12:25 a Hit and Run accident occurred in parking lot of 535 N Orange Avenue. The suspect vehicle was last seen heading south on Palmetto Avenue. It is possibly a Chevy Silverado with a sticker in the back window that says "Big Daddy". Attached is a video provided by the victim of the hit and run. If you have any information regarding the owner of this vehicle, please contact the Green Cove Springs Police Department. City of Green Cove Springs Government