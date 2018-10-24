A child has died after a house fire Tuesday night in St. Augustine, the St. Johns County Fire Rescue (SJCFR) confirmed.

The fire occurred in the 1000 block of Lee Street. When firefighters arrived, they were told someone was still inside of the home. Firefighters entered the home and found the child dead. They were able to put out the fire.

The great-uncle of the child, Mark Hall, told First Coast News that the mother and her two kids woke up to the fire alarm going off around 11 p.m. He said they had to get out of the house through the window.

"They was all getting out 'cause they went through the side window, and she turned around and he was not there," Hall said.

Hall said the boy went back to try and save the dog.

"He went back in to get the dog," Hall said. "He [probably] breathed the smoke in and passed out."

He said the mother and 18-year-old daughter safely made it out, but they were covered in soot.

Hall said this is the second child his niece has lost. He said recently, she lost her other child in a freak accident.

Authorities didn't confirm the age of the child, but Hall said he was a middle schooler who attended R. J. Murray Middle School.

The cause of the fire remains unknown. An investigation was launched by SJCFR, the State Fire Marshals Office and the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office.

The thick smell of smoke is still lingering around the area of the home that caught on fire last night on Lee Street in St. John’s County. Sadly, officials have confirmed one child did not make it out of the house and died. The cause is still being investigated. @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/i9yLU6YRun — Lana Harris (@LanaHarrisNews) October 24, 2018

© 2018 WTLV