Selfless service: Man spends Thanksgiving serving military troops and their families

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A tradition has been kept alive another year at Naval Station Mayport.

Feeding our troops, active and retired, their families, and those in the community on Thanksgiving.

“It is a priceless moment in time," Warrant Officer Steward Spencer said.

He has spent 23 Thanksgivings in the Navy, this is number one on the First Coast. But this one feels a little different.

Spencer is part of the team at the Oasis Galley where Thanksgiving is almost like the Super Bowl for the staff of cooks. About 250 people enjoyed a meal Thursday.

“We still wanted to put on this show and give back to the troops to give morale and boost spirits," Spencer said.

Retired Army Ranger Miguel Santana drove his family to Mayport from Fort Lauderdale on Thanksgiving morning.

“I retired four years ago and every year we try to spend the holidays with the soldiers or sailors,” Santana said.

He explained the gesture is about honoring those still serving, but also to teach his children about the duty and sacrifice of those in uniform.