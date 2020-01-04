JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As we continue to hear local, state and national officials tell us that things will get worse in the next couple of weeks before they get better, you need to hear something positive. Well, in our “Tell Me Something Good” segment, we found two grandparents.

They are being quarantined and couldn’t sleep, so the couple decided to write and sing a song to their grandkids. The lyrics of the song reminded their grandkids of the healthy habits they should be practicing every day as we battle with COVID-19.

If you know of someone or a group doing great things to help people here on our First Coast as we deal with the coronavirus. Just shot Sports Director, Chris Porter an email at chporter@firstcoastnews.com.

