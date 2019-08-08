Obaku Nyomeh says his granddaughter Abigail Walker was a people person, a young girl who always hugging the people around her.

Now the grandfather is hoping the people around her will do the right thing and install a barrier near the retention pond in his neighborhood.

Family members said that Abigail Walker drowned in the Dunns Crossing subdivision in the 11300 block of Robert Masters Boulevard around 5 p.m Tuesday. She was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

“Really, shocking, I went to work around 4 and I got a call that they can’t find her," Nyomeha said.

Obaku said his granddaughter and his daughter have been visiting from New York since July 26.

Obaku says on Tuesday his granddaughter Abigail Walker was upstairs with two cousins around her age playing on an iPad while Walker’s mother and grandmother were in the kitchen.

“She told her mom she wanted to go to the park and then mom told her 'Abigail, we can't do it today, we will do it tomorrow.'"

The grandfather says about forty-five minutes passed.

“She came down the stairs, when you come down the stairs and someone is in the kitchen, they can not see you," he said. "So she just can't open the door, so they didn't realize she was not upstairs."

The law does not require the nearby pond in the neighborhood to have a fence as the slope is not deep enough by design standards.

The St. John’s River Water Management District oversees ponds such as this one throughout 18 counties. They say it all depends on the side slope of the pond itself.

In this case, the slope was not steep enough to require a fence or barrier. If the side slop drops off more than a foot for every four feet sideways, it must have a fence or be restricted from public access.

The grandfather thinks there should be some sort of barrier following this tragedy.

“It makes sense because you have a park here for kids to play [in] and a few feet across [from that] you have a pond that is open," Obaku said. "It could be anybody, it should be a barrier. That would be fine."

He also added that it would have been nice to have preventative measures instead of having to react to this case.

A GoFundMe page has been created by the family to help cover funeral costs.