JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Wednesday afternoon, a group of men reached an achievement they hope will change the course of their lives. With their families cheering them on from their seats, eight men graduated from a program designed to help them succeed once they're released from prison.

Shane O’Quinn is one of the eight inmates at Jacksonville’s Montgomery Correctional Center who received a certificate Wednesday after graduating from the National Center for Construction Education and Research, or NCCER.

O'Quinn was one of three inmates who read a letter aloud to the room before receiving their certificates for completing the classes.

"Good morning everybody," he began. "First, I want to thank God. I want to thank Lt. Moore for taking time out of his day to teach this class. Also, Lt. Widemond for giving me an opportunity to be a part of such a great program and believing in me. I can’t wait to get out and use this program for my life’s success."

NCCER is a non-profit education program that offers more than 70 craft areas of study so inmates can find a specialized skill and transition into the workforce.

By gaining the certification and learning a specific trade, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says they become more employable once they are out on their own.

The Northeast Florida Builders Association and the National Association of Minority Contractors help them transition into a job after prison.

With his kids support, this kind of achievement means more than words for O’Quinn. He embraced his family in silence after the graduation, hugging his kids after they said they were proud of him too.

"It really gives a different outlook on how I need to make different decisions when I get out," said O'Quinn.

Many of the men found their motivation in their family, like graduate and inmate Winston Collins.

"[My daughters] are my go-to," Collins said. "Before I was making them worried, now I’m making them proud."

Collins’ daughters are counting the days until he’s released in November.

JSO Corrections Lt. Donnell Widemond says they want inmates to succeed and without any additional help and providing them with the tools and skills they need to get back on their feet, he says it's too difficult a road for them.

"These guys are reaching out to me left and right, can you get me into this program, hey I want to make a difference in my life," said Widemond. "No matter who you are, no matter what your background is, I want to help everyone as much as I can."

O’Quinn will be released in February. Until then, he's looking forward to the day when he won’t have to say goodbye to his kids anymore unless it means he's leaving for work for the day until to return home later.

This is the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office third year having an NCCER graduation class.

Right now, female inmates are able to study horticulture. Their graduation will be coming up soon.

These programs are part of the opportunities offered under "A New Leash On Life."