x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Jacksonville's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Jacksonville, Florida | FirstCoastNews.com

Local News

Graduation ceremonies pushed back to 6:30 p.m. for 3 Duval County schools

The graduations for Fletcher High School, Westside High School, and Wolfson High School were originally scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Graduation ceremonies at three Duval County schools Monday night were pushed back to 6:30 p.m. due to inclement weather.

RELATED: First Coast Forecast: Storms building west

The graduations for Fletcher High School, Westside High School, and Wolfson High School were originally scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. However, with rain moving through the area, the ceremonies have been pushed to 6:30 p.m.

You can track today's stormy weather in the First Coast region by downloading the First Coast News app or by visiting the weather section on FirstCoastNews.com.

RELATED: First Coast News has a new app, download it here