A Jacksonville mother who lost her son to gun violence says the bill is irresponsible.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Governor Brian Kemp signed multiple bills this week that would allow people to carry a gun in Georgia without a permit.

It’s called the 'Constitutional Carry' law.

The new bill would eliminate the need for a license to carry if you’re in Georgia as long as you’re not a convicted felon or have a mental illness.

Latasha Hobbs, who lost her son to gun violence, carries a photo of her son wherever she goes. She believes the bill would create more unsolved murders.

She only has memories of her son since his death 5 years ago.

“My son, Maurice Hobbs, was shot on January 26th 2017 in Jacksonville, Florida as I was coming to pick him up. We had just celebrated his 18th birthday two days before,” said Hobbs.

Hobbs says because her son’s murder is unsolved, she isn’t excited about Governor Kemp signing a bill that would allow people to carry a gun without a permit in Georgia. She feels that irresponsible gun handling is the reason her son was murdered.

“Guns are going to end up in the hands of people who should absolutely not have them,” said Hobbs.

“With a firearm comes great responsibility,” she said. “There should be safety storage and training that comes along and background checks that come along with the right to have a gun."

On the other hand, Tyler Wildman, a gun safety trainer says carrying a gun is a constitutional right but he believes training is also necessary.

"I see both sides of the coin, but as an instructor, I always encourage people to get some training because they desperately need it,” he said.

Lawmakers passed the bill on April 1st and waited for Governor Kemp’s signature.

The two laws would also give people out of state, visiting Georgia the chance to carry.