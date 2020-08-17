Governor says Clay County sheriff's suspension won't change if re-elected in Tuesday's primary

A political science professor says this is not the first time this area has seen a scandal arise during election season.

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels, suspended in wake of a misconduct investigation, is still in a crowded race for Tuesday’s Republican primary.

There are still some supporters for Daniels, so what happens in the event Daniels wins Tuesday’s primary? Governor Ron DeSantis’ office says Daniels’ suspension will remain in effect regardless of the election outcome.

A local political science professor says the crowded field paired with the criminal charges could hurt Daniels at the polls. It’s not the first time this area has seen a scandal arise during election season.

“In the wide variety of American politics, people who are currently or were under indictment or ended up in prison got elected,” Dr. Matthew Corrigan, Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at Jacksonville University said. He has taught political science for more than 20 years.

Corrigan has his eyes on the crowded race for Clay County sheriff. Incumbent Darryl Daniels is still in the race despite facing four criminal charges. In a video—since taken down by the sheriff’s office—Daniels questioned the timing of his arrest on Thursday.

“Why today? Why couldn’t it wait? Unless there was some ulterior motive behind the decisions to impact a political race,” Daniels said.

Corrigan does not think voters will feel the same way.

“Sometimes voters see a prosecution as a political act," Corrigan said. "I don’t think that’s going to happen this time.”

If Daniels is elected, interim sheriff Matthew Walsh would continue serving until his criminal case comes to an end. There’s another hypothetical scenario according to Chris Chambless, Clay County Supervisor of Elections.

“If the sheriff was found guilty and it was 28 months or less [left in his term], then the governor would order potentially a special election,” Chambless said.