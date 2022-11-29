Gov. DeSantis presents $5.5m check to city of Jacksonville for railway track

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis presented a check for $5.5 million to the city of Jacksonville Tuesday.
The money comes from the Governor's Job Grant Fund and will go towards constructing a railway track to serve Cecil Commerce Center's 600 acre site, DeSantis said.
The duel service line will link the main rail line north of I-10 to the Cecil Commerce Center.
This infrastructure is intended to increase transportation access to the Cecil Commerce Center and provide 500 new jobs in manufacturing and logistics
The economic impact will be over $14 million, DeSantis said.