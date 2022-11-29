Gov. DeSantis presents $5.5m check to city of Jacksonville for railway track

Gov. DeSantis presented the check to Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry, allocating $5.5 million to the city from the Governor's Job Grant Fund.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis presented a check for $5.5 million to the city of Jacksonville Tuesday.

The money comes from the Governor's Job Grant Fund and will go towards constructing a railway track to serve Cecil Commerce Center's 600 acre site, DeSantis said.

The duel service line will link the main rail line north of I-10 to the Cecil Commerce Center.

This infrastructure is intended to increase transportation access to the Cecil Commerce Center and provide 500 new jobs in manufacturing and logistics