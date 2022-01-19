Convicted former Jacksonville Councilman's home to be seized and sold to pay forfeiture

Brown was convicted of fraud, conspiracy and money laundering in 2019.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Convicted former Jacksonville City Councilman Reggie Brown's home will be be seized by the government in order to satisfy his court ordered forfeiture, according to a new case filing on Wednesday.

The house will be sold.

The conviction came after Brown partnered with fellow former Councilmember Katrina Brown on a plan to open a barbecue sauce factory with a federally backed loan that never came to be.

Reggie Brown was required to repay the government more than $400,000 as part of his sentence.

According to court filings his home is being taken to satisfy that debt.

The home on Ray Road was Brown’s primary residence before he was sent to prison for 18 months in 2021.