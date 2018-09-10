Gov. Rick Scott urges Floridians, especially those in the panhandle, to be prepared for deadly storm surge ahead of Hurricane Michael.

"Let me be clear," said Scott Tuesday morning. "Hurricane Michael is a monstrous storm and the forecast is getting more dangerous. We are just 12 hours away from seeing impacts. The time to prepare is now."

Scott has declared a State of Emergency in 35 Florida Counties ahead of the storm.

"Hurricane Michael is a massive storm that could bring total devastation to parts of our state, especially the panhandle," he said. "[The storm] is forecasted to be the most destructive storm to hit the Florida panhandle in decades. The storm will be life-threatening."

One of the biggest dangers, according to Scott and the National Hurricane Center, will be storm surge. The storm will bring storm surge as high as 8' - 12' in some area.

"That means that the water will come miles inshore and could easily be over the roofs of houses," said Scott. "You cannot hide from storm surge so be prepared and get out if an evacuation is issued."

"We can rebuild your house, we cannot rebuild your life," Scott said.

