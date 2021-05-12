Gov. Ron DeSantis signs coastal resiliency bill

The governor says the bill will fund resiliency projects throughout Florida and allow the state to partner with local governments to protect coastal communities.

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis signed legislation Wednesday to address coastal resiliency and sea-level rise in the state of Florida.

He put pen to paper after speaking at Rusty Bellies Waterfront Grill in Tarpon Springs.

The statewide flooding and sea level rise resilience bill, SB 1954, will establish a grant program within the Department of Environmental Protection.

It will also fund resiliency projects throughout Florida and allow the state to partner with local governments to protect coastal communities, according to the governor.

"We're really putting our money where our mouth is when it comes to protecting the state of Florida, particularly our coastal communities from the risks of flooding and storms," DeSantis said.

Gov. DeSantis also briefly addressed the cyberattack that targeted the Colonial Pipeline, after declaring a state of emergency Tuesday.

The Colonial Pipeline, which delivers about 45-percent of the fuel consumed on the East Coast, halted operations last week after revealing a ransomware attack had affected some of its systems.

While experts say there is no gas shortage in Florida, DeSantis said that the state has cleared the way for more fuel to be delivered. He also urged Floridians to avoid "panic buying" gas.

Watch the full press conference below.