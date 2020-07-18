Gov. Ron DeSantis passes on chance to acknowledge John Lewis' death during St. Augustine press conference

Congressman John Lewis and Gov. DeSantis served in congress together from 2013 to 2018.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis passed on the opportunity to acknowledge the death of Civil Rights icon and Georgia congressman John Lewis during a news conference in St. Augustine Saturday.

The conference was held at Flagler Hospital where DeSantis was giving an update on the state's response to COVID-19. During the Q&A part of the conference, a St. Augustine reporter began to ask a question about the Civil Rights leader, who died Friday in Atlanta at the age of 80.

“We saw last night Congressman John Lewis passed away," the reporter began. "He’s a civil rights icon. You know, this is happening amidst heated conversation in this country about race, monuments, flags.”

The reporter then mentioned the Confederate memorial located in St. Augustine's Plaza de la Constitution. It is the oldest Civil War monument in the state and was placed in the plaza in 1879. Last month, the city commission voted 3-2 to have it removed.

However, before the reporter could finish her question, DeSantis cut in, saying “All right, yeah. I appreciate the question, but we’re trying to focus on the coronavirus. I appreciate it, but I’m going to let someone ask about — do you have a question about the topic at hand?”

Lewis and DeSantis served in congress together from 2013 to 2018.

Lewis helped organize the 1963 March on Washington and became a 17-term United States congressman. He was the U.S. Representative for Georgia's 5th congressional district from 1987 until his death.

Tributes for Lewis have been pouring in from state representatives and elected officials both in and outside Florida.

Rep. Matt Gaetz tweeted, "We are surely a stronger people in a better, more just nation because we had the blessing to call John Lewis our fellow American.”

Florida House Speaker Chris Sprowls, Senate Appropriations Chair Rob Bradley, Congressman Charlie Crist, Senator Rick Scott all tweeted their condolences.

John Lewis was an American Hero who changed the course of history. I had the pleasure of meeting him after his commencement speech at my law school graduation. He told us "to get in trouble, to get in necessary trouble." He knew what good trouble was, & America is greater for it — Chris Sprowls (@ChrisSprowls) July 18, 2020

His truth is marching on. RIP, Congressman. — Rob Bradley (@Rob_Bradley) July 18, 2020

Saddened by the passing of @repjohnlewis, civil rights icon, Conscience of the People's House, and someone I was honored to call a friend. May we continue to learn from the inspiring example he set. Rest in power, John. — Charlie Crist (@CharlieCrist) July 18, 2020