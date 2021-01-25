All Florida senior center staff and residents offered COVID-19 vaccine by end of month, DeSantis says

The state is getting 266,000 first doses per week and has the capacity to do more, Gov. Ron DeSantis said Monday, saying the federal govt. should increase supply.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — By the end of January, the COVID-19 vaccine will have been offered to every resident and staff member of all 4,000 of Florida's long-term care facilities, Gov. Ron DeSantis said Monday.

The governor delivered a news conference from the River Garden Hebrew Home for the Aged on Old St. Augustine Road at 12 p.m. He said the effects of the vaccine have been minimal at the senior care facility.

River Garden Hebrew Home already has almost 100% of their residents and 75% of their staff vaccinated for COVID-19, a spokesperson told First Coast News. The staff has done a lot of work to educate people about the importance of vaccinations, and has worked with Walgreens to hold vaccine clinics.

DeSantis said already, 22% of all seniors age 65 and up have been vaccinated. That's more than 1 million seniors. Almost 70% of all shots administered have gone to seniors.

The state has not yet received this week's vaccination shipment. The state has received 1.7 million doses overall, DeSantis said.

Florida has been receiving 266,000 first doses per week, but the state has the capacity to administer more, the governor said. He said getting more doses to states should be the federal government's main priority so they can "get shots into arms."

DeSantis also voiced support for the two-dose vaccination schedule.

The governor has affirmed his commitment to ensuring Florida's seniors are the first priority when it comes to the COVID-19 vaccination rollout, using the hashtag #SeniorsFirst on Twitter.

"Florida continues to put #SeniorsFirst and is leading the nation in the vaccination of individuals 65 and older as we approach 1 million total seniors vaccinated," DeSantis tweeted Saturday.