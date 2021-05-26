Gov. Ron DeSantis holding news conference in Macclenny

The governor is set to hold a news conference at Baker County Middle School at 11:30 a.m., he announced in a news release.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is speaking on the First Coast Wednesday morning in Macclenny.

The governor is set to hold a news conference at Baker County Middle School at 11:30 a.m., he announced in a news release.

The governor's release did not indicate what the subject of the news conference would be. It comes one day after Duval and St. Johns counties' public school districts announced face masks will be optional for students next year.

Earlier this week, the state of Florida announced it will stop participating in the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program on June 26. That will end the additional $300 weekly payments unemployed Floridians have been able to collect during the pandemic.