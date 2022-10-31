Gov. DeSantis weighs in after antisemitic displays in Jacksonville

Jeremy Redfern, a spokesperson for the Governor's Office, says, "Gov. DeSantis rejects attempts to scapegoat the Jewish community – it has no place in Florida."

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — After a string of antisemitic incidents in Jacksonville, culminating in a disturbing incident at TIAA Bank Field during the city's biggest weekend, the Governor of Florida is weighing in.

He continued, "through legislative proposals, laws, and decisive executive action, Governor DeSantis has a proven record of supporting the Jewish community and fighting anti-Semitism and the Boycott, Divest, and Sanctions (BDS) movement in Florida..."

Redfurn goes on to say, in part, that DeSantis has signed the most comprehensive anti-Semitism legislation in Florida’s history and has created a statewide, required Holocaust curriculum that teaches students about that horrific tragedy at every grade level in an age-appropriate manner.

He says he has also allocated state funding for Florida's Jewish community and Israel.

DeSantis has also signed legislation supported by leading rabbis to set aside time in public schools for a daily moment of silence, said Redburn.

Photos and videos of the words: "Kanye was right about the Jews", projected onto the back of a scoreboard at the stadium during the Georgia-Florida rivalry game this past weekend garnered national attention.

The message to tweets that 'Ye' (the rapper formerly known as Kanye West) wrote this month, including: "I'm a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I'm going death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE." Ye also wrote that Jews have "toyed with (him) and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes (their) agenda."

Officer T.N. Dash with the Public Information Office wrote in the press release JSO has been notified of antisemitic social media posts and displays "in and around" Jacksonville.

The full response reads:

"The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has been made aware of antisemitic posts and displays in and around the City of Jacksonville. We have been looking into these actions and will continue to work with our partner agencies regarding these reports of antisemitic messages. At this time, the Sheriff’s Office has not identified any crimes having been committed; the comments displayed do not include any type of threat and are protected by the First Amendment. We will continue to monitor any reports of this nature to determine if they rise to level of a criminal nature."

Sheriff Pat Ivey, who rarely addresses the public, has not spoken out himself. The press release from JSO did not condemn antisemitic behavior.