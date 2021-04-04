Gov. DeSantis to visit Piney Point reservoir Sunday

On Saturday, the governor declared a state of emergency for Manatee, Hillsborough and Pinellas counties due to the possibility of a 'large-scale' breach at the site.

PALMETTO, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis will be in the Tampa Bay area Easter Sunday.

The governor will hold a news conference at 11 a.m. in Palmetto near the Piney Point reservoir.

On Saturday, DeSantis declared a state of emergency in Manatee, Pinellas and Hillsborough counties due to the growing possibility of a "large-scale" breach at the former phosphate processing plant.

Some 800 million gallons of process water, saltwater from the Port Manatee dredge project, rainfall and stormwater runoff are kept on the site in a few retention ponds located at the corner of U.S. Highway 41 and Buckeye Road. It's owned by HRK Holdings, and Florida’s Department of Environmental protection has oversight.

Waste material is stored in water-covered phosphogypsum stacks on the property, and Piney Point’s ponds had already been approaching their maximum capacity – an issue made worse by rainfall.

The leak first was detected earlier this week and, since then, there have been efforts to move 22,000 gallons a minute out of the main retention pond and into a drainage ditch at nearby Port Manatee to relieve some of the stress on the breaches -- several small ones and a "significant leak" at the bottom of the larger retention pond.

Manatee County Acting County Administrator Dr. Scott Hopes said it'll still take 10-12 days to deplete the amount that's there -- about 380 million gallons, according to the county. The water eventually flows into Tampa Bay, prompting worries about its potential impact on marine life and even red tide.

As part of DeSantis' state of emergency declaration, Hopes said the state will be moving more pumps and other equipment to the site.

There remain concerns of a complete collapse, however. People who live in the area have been told to leave and others to stay away. Manatee County Commission Chair Vanessa Baugh said she's been notified by the sheriff's office that the area has largely been cleared out.

A mandatory evacuation zone affects at least 316 homes.