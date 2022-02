He will be speaking at Lafayette Landing Park located at 4448 Lafayette Street, Marianna.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous report)

Governor Ron DeSantis will hold a press conference in Marianna Friday.

He will be speaking at Lafayette Landing Park located at 4448 Lafayette Street, Marianna.

Joining him will be Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis and Department of Economic Opportunity Secretary Dane Eagle.