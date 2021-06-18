Watch Live: Gov. DeSantis expected to sign bill at St. Johns County Sheriff's Office

He is expected to speak at 8 a.m. at the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office. You can watch that live here.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will hold a press conference in St. Augustine on Friday morning.

At this time it's unclear what he will be speaking about but it might be regarding a bill that landed on his desk two days ago regarding police K9s.

The bill would allow for emergency rescue personnel to treat wounded police dogs in the field as well as transport them.

On Thursday, DeSantis signed three bills including one that increases minority health care access.

HB183 requires the Office of Minority Health & Health Equity to develop and promote the statewide implementation of certain policies, programs, & practices that benefit the health of underserved communities and populations.