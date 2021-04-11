Cecil Airport gets $6 million from state to improve roadways, infrastructure

He says the funds will encourage businesses to relocate to Cecil and help bring over 6,200 projected jobs to the area.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Cecil Airport, also known as Cecil Field, in Jacksonville could look drastically different in the next year or so due to a large chunk of funding from the state.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was in Jacksonville Thursday morning at Cecil Airport to hand over a check to the Jacksonville Aviation Authority.

He was joined by Representative Wyman Duggan, Representative Cord Byrd, FDOT Deputy Secretary Brad Thoburn and FDOT District Secretary Greg Evans.

DeSantis announced that the state is giving $6 million dollars in infrastructure investment funds to the Jacksonville Aviation Authority in support of roughly two miles of roadway at Cecil Airport.

DeSantis says the expansion of infrastructure within Cecil helps promote business expansion at Cecil Spaceport, the first commercial spaceport on the East Coast licensed to conduct horizontal launch operations.

