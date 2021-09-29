Gov. DeSantis orders flags to fly at half-staff in Nassau County Saturday in honor of Deputy Joshua Moyers

Nassau County Deputy Joshua Moyers was mortally wounded in a shooting on Friday, Sep. 24. He died two days later on Sunday, Sep. 26.

YULEE, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered flags in Nassau County to fly at half-staff Saturday to pay tribute to Deputy Joshua Moyers.

In the pre-dawn hours of Sep. 24, Moyers was shot twice during a traffic stop in rural Nassau County, mortally wounding him. He died two days later on Sep. 26.

The murder of Moyers, who officially became a deputy in 2015, shocked the tight-knit community with many remembering him as a true public servant.

Several tributes and honors poured in for Deputy Moyers, including lone sheriff's vehicle placed outside the NCSO with a mourning band, wreath and framed picture of Moyers on the windshield. Many people have stopped by the memorial to leave flowers and pay their respects to Deputy Moyers.

Per DeSantis' order, both American and Florida flags will be at half-staff at the Nassau County Sheriff's Office, Nassau County Courthouse and the Hilliard City Hall from sunrise to sunset.

The order coincides with the date of Moyers funeral.

The funeral will begin at noon at Callahan First Baptist Church in Callahan. Visitation will begin two hours earlier at 10 a.m.