Gov. DeSantis expected to speak in Ocala Friday

He is expected to be joined by Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo at Ocala Regional Medical Center.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will hold a news conference in Ocala Friday.

At this time, it's unclear what the news conference will be about.

On Thursday, DeSantis announced that he's giving over $3 million to the Florida State College at Jacksonville as part of The Florida Job Growth Grant Fund.

The governor was joined by Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Kevin Thibault and Department of Economic Opportunity Secretary Dane Eagle at Florida State College at Jacksonville to make the announcement.