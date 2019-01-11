About 500 jobs will be created in Jacksonville after FIS builds its new, expanded headquarters in the city's Urban Core, according to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

On Friday, DeSantis said the headquarters is expected to be built by June 2022. It will be 12 stories and roughly 300,000 square feet.

FIS will consolidate its current 601 Riverside Ave. headquarters as well as two additional Jacksonville-based facilities into the new headquarters building. The company plans to hire an additional 500 employees by 2029 to bring its Jacksonville workforce to approximately 1,800 employees.

“FIS is one of the world’s leading providers of financial technology and their commitment to building this new headquarters will stimulate the local economy and provide 500 high-wage jobs for Floridians," DeSantis said. "This important investment for our state and the Jacksonville community reaffirms Florida’s position as a hub for the financial services industry.”

FIS is Jacksonville-based and is a global leader in financial services technology.

Watch the press conference below: