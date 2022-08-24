Gov. DeSantis, other top Republicans make stop in Jacksonville on 'Keep Florida Free' campaign tour

Gov. DeSantis, Sen. Marco Rubio and others held a rally in Jacksonville a day after the state's primary elections.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis was in Jacksonville Wednesday, highlighting what he says have been many accomplishments during his time as Florida's top leader.

DeSantis explained he stood up for parents and students during the pandemic by eliminating mask and vaccine requirements.

"We stood on principle, and we did the right thing," Gov. DeSantis said during his 'Keep Florida Free' tour at Diamond D Ranch. "We were not going to let this state descend into some type of Faucian dystopia where people's livelihoods were destroyed, and their freedoms were infringed ."

DeSantis got one of his biggest reactions by taking aim at those who he says don't want to include parents in decision-making policies for their children.

"We need them to understand our rights come from God, not from the government," he told the crowd.

Florida Sen. Marco Rubio joined DeSantis on the tour. He will face US Rep. Val Demings in November's general election.

"Imagine if the federal government and not local government, and not our governor, and not our state legislature, had been in charge of the COVID response? We would all still be wearing masks. Our kids would still not be in school," he said.

DeSantis ended his speech by urging his supporters to get out and vote and re-elect him to keep what he said is the woke agenda out of Florida.