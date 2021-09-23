State to purchase new brand of antibody treatment to help combat supply issues, DeSantis says

Gov. DeSantis says Florida has had strong demand for antibody treatment.

TAMPA, Fla. — Governor DeSantis says the state is buying three thousand doses of a new brand of antibody treatment to help supplement supplies.

The new version is called Sotrovimab, which is sold under the brand name Xevudy

This comes after the federal government made changes to how it allocates the Regeneron version of the antibodies. Sending them out now based on usage, instead of by request.

DeSantis suggests treatment sites may be forced to close over supply issues, and it's worth seeing how many doses local sites have been using per day and the impacts of the supply choke.

He says Florida has had strong demand because the state is using a lot of it.