Gov. DeSantis, Florida Sheriff's Association wish wounded Jacksonville officer well

Gov. Ron DeSantis says he and his wife Casey are praying for Officer Malik Daricaud's recovery after he was shot Sunday.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis joined law enforcement officials in wishing a wounded Jacksonville police officer a full recovery.

Officer Malik Daricaud was shot and seriously injured on Sunday when he and other officers knocked on a suspect's door.

DeSantis posted on his Twitter account Sunday evening, saying he and his wife Casey "are praying for (Daricaud)'s recovery" and praying for the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office community.

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry also offered his support to JSO and asked the community to pray for Daricaud. "I continue to monitor reports and ask the people of @CityofJax to keep this wounded officer in their prayers. God bless the entire JSO family for all they do to keep our community safe."

The Florida Sheriff's Association called on the law enforcement community, posting on their Facebook: "We need your power of prayer, everyone."

Expressing a similar sentiment, the Fraternal Order of Police tweeted: “Please pray for our officer and the family.”

