Watch Live: Gov. DeSantis, First Lady in Ponte Vedra to honor veterans ahead of 9/11 anniversary

The event is being held ahead of the 20th anniversary of Sept. 11. It will be held at the Palm Valley American Legion Post #233 at 1 p.m.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous, unrelated report)

Governor Ron DeSantis is expected to visit Ponte Vedra Beach Friday to deliver remarks at a veterans appreciation event.

First Lady Casey DeSantis will also be in attendance.

The event is being held ahead of the 20th anniversary of Sept. 11. It will be held at the Palm Valley American Legion Post #233 at 1 p.m.

You can watch that live here.

Related Story: The calls to veteran suicide crisis lines are surging since the withdrawal from Afghanistan and the terror attacks there.

A potential trigger is coming up on the calendar: the 20th year since the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

Four coordinated terrorist attacks on American soil killed nearly 3,000 people and left lasting effects on many more.

“Almost one in four members in our community have ties to someone in the military," said Nick Howland, a Navy veteran. "It’s as important as ever here more than other places to learn those warning signs of veterans in crisis and to learn how to get them help.”

Howland also created a training program called Watch Standers to train the general public to identify a veteran in crisis and respond accordingly.

The training takes 45 minutes.

There are other hotlines you can share with veterans as a recourse: