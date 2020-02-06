Gov. DeSantis extends Florida's eviction, foreclosure ban

It now is set to expire July 1.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order to extend the state's eviction and foreclosure moratorium to July 1.

The statewide ban was set to expire Tuesday, June 2.

It was issued earlier during the COVID-19 pandemic in an effort to provide relief to people who might have lost their job and struggled to keep up with monthly payments.

DeSantis was urged in March to issue such an order as local lawmakers and leaders heard from people concerned about staying in their homes. He acted with an executive order April 2.