JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- As Gordon heads away our showers and rip current risk will continue to drop off.

GORDON: Gordon's worst about to make landfall. There are Storm Surge Watches and Warnings, Hurricane Warnings, and Tropical Storm Warnings in effect for areas from the Florida Panhandle to some parishes of Louisiana.

HURRICANE FLORENCE: There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

While this storm is still far, far away from the First Coast it's important to keep up to date with it as it tracks west. Right now, our different computer models show very different paths beyond five days - most of which recurve the storm out to sea. Nonetheless, keep a close watch on updates.

AFRICAN WAVE TRAIN: Several more waves of energy will come off the coast of Africa during the next two weeks and they will have to be watched. One tropical wave currently has a high chance of development within the next 5 days and could be named Helene.

