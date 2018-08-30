JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Tropical Storm Gordon made landfall early this morning just west of the Alabama-Mississippi border with sustained winds of 70 mph, isolated tornadoes and flooding. Today in Jacksonville we have our brightest day of the week with plenty of sunshine and only isolated showers. Highs in the middle to upper 80s. Rip currents will still be dangerous with an onshore flow continuing.

GORDON:Gordon's worst making landfall. The hardest hit being Biloxi-Mobile-Pensacola.

HURRICANE FLORENCE: There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

While this storm is still far, far away from the First Coast it's important to keep up to date with it as it tracks west. Right now, our different computer models show very different paths beyond five days - most of which recurve the storm out to sea. Nonetheless, keep a close watch on updates.

AFRICAN WAVE TRAIN: Several more waves of energy will come off the coast of Africa during the next two weeks and they will have to be watched. One tropical wave currently has a high chance of development within the next 5 days and could be named Helene.

