A trailer is still sitting in the river over a month after it flipped over the Dames Point Bridge in an accident.

The trailer opened and exposed its cargo -- hundreds of water bottles to the area.

Good Samaritans cleaned up some of the mess Sunday morning.

“This thing’s been sitting in the water for over a month, and I can’t believe it’s still sitting there,” Lee Bowman said.

Bowman in disbelief after what he saw Saturday on a fishing trip with his dad.

“You can see the doors were open and it was full of palates and crates of water bottles,” he said.

His frustration voiced on social media turned into action.

Bowman and his friends Matt Carr and Alex Sawyer traveled down Mill Cove to clean up the water bottles and lock the trailer shut.

Bowman feels this should’ve been handled by authorities.

“Why did it get to the point where I had to drive by, see water bottles floating around, to get someone’s attention?” he said.

The Florida Highway Patrol told First Coast News previously that a wrecking company will use a barge and crane to remove the trailer.

FHP says there is no hazardous material.

They did not reveal a date when the trailer will be removed.

Bowman remains dedicated to cleaning up the environment -- an environment where he’s spent his life. It’s a place that he wants future generations to enjoy.

“Someone has to step up and do it, because this is our future, this is our river, this is our kids’ river," he said. "We need to make sure we clean it up and have good resources and fisheries and build a good environment for them to grow up in."