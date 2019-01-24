JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Her family is calling it a miracle she’s alive. A woman’s pick up truck flipped multiple times in a crash on I-10, landing upside down and crushing Nikki Bauer, but total strangers stopped to flip her car back over. Wednesday, Bauer’s wife met one of those truckers to thank them in person.

Family members tell us Nikki Bauer was just released from the ICU Wednesday, but still recovering there. She was pretty banged up, with a fractured skull, jaw fracture, and bleeding in the brain. Family members say she wouldn’t be here without the strangers who helped save her life.

On Wednesday, Samantha Walker, Bauer’s wife, met one of the good Samaritans who watched the crash happen and stopped to help.

“If I wouldn’t have stopped for breakfast, I would have been 10-15 minutes ahead of it instead of behind it,” said Keith Stanley, a tow truck driver who watched the crash. “I was in that position for a reason.”

Keith Stanley said it was one of the most horrific crashes he’s ever seen. “There was a Chevrolet pick up truck in front of me, and an S-10 in front of that, then all of a sudden smoke come up in front of its wheels and it started flipping and rolled over in the median.”

Stanley said Bauer was pinned between the ground and her truck, and couldn’t breathe. He and a few other people rushed to help. “We took our hands and rolled the vehicle back over, to an upright position to check on the person,” said Stanley.

Stanley said he had been wondering how the driver was doing. On Monday night he saw our story on First Coast News and immediately called us.

“You are an amazing man, you are one hell of a man,” said Walker, when she met him with tears in her eyes. “I cannot thank you enough for what you did.”

Bauer sent him a video from her hospital bed. “If it wasn’t for all of you, I know I wouldn’t be here today, she said in the video. “Thank you for saving my life.”

Bauer is scheduled to have surgery to reconstruct her jaw Thursday. She hopes to be released from UF Health and head back home to Baker County over the weekend.