There were no injuries reported after a small plane landed in the water near the Dames Point Bridge Saturday, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

Firefighters said that crews responded to reports of a plane in the water near the Mill Cove area. The lone occupant of the plane was picked up by a good samaritan and has no reported injuries, JFRD said.

The Florida Aviation Authority released the following message regarding the incident.

A Piper PA-28 landed in a marsh two miles north of Jacksonville Executive at Craig Airport in Florida about 10:13 a.m. today. The aircraft, which departed from Jacksonville Executive Airport, reportedly experienced an engine-related problem. Check with local authorities on the condition of the pilot, the only person aboard. The FAA will investigate.