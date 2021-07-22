Good Samaritan helps rescue man after sailboat catches fire in St. Augustine

A 38-foot sailboat caught on fire several miles off the coast of St. Augustine Thursday.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla — A good Samaritan and the St. Augustine Fire Department helped rescue a boater after a sailboat caught on fire Thursday afternoon.

Authorities say a 38-foot sailboat caught on fire several miles off the coast of St. Augustine. After crews responded to the scene they were able to safely extinguish the fire.

Crews on scene say it was an electrical cabin fire.

The man that was on board was able to launch his dinghy to get on the good Samaritan's boat and escape the fire, according to the fire department.

SFD, Station Mayport, St. Augustine police and the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office all assisted on scene.

Commercial salvage crews are en route to recover the sailboat.