Good Samaritan who helped stop Ponte Vedra stabbing released from hospital

Kennedy Armstrong, who was injured trying to subdue the suspect, says the mother and daughter who were stabbed are in stable condition.

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — A mother and daughter were stabbed at a Ponta Vedra restaurant Saturday, witnesses told First Coast News. Also injured was Kennedy Armstrong -- a patron of the restaurant who jumped in to try to stop the suspect.

Armstrong was the first victim to be released from the hospital, heading home Sunday. He said he has heard that the other two victims are in stable condition.

He told First Coast News he came by Mr. Chubby's Wings after work, when he heard people yelling in the parking lot.

That's when he saw a man stabbing two women, so he went running toward them.

He said what happened after that is a blur, but his sole purpose was to get the man off of them.

He didn't know until after it was all broken up that he'd been hurt, when he saw his pants covered in blood.

His right hand was cut severely, damaging an artery and several ligaments.

He is headed in for surgery tomorrow. But he said he'd do it all again if he had to.

Armstrong said he was able to hear from the family of the other victims that both are awake and stable.

When asked what it's like to see people calling him a hero, he said he just did what any person should in the moment.

"I can only move my thumb fully. I have no movement in these two fingers. These two fingers I can only move up and down. It is what it is."