Police: Neighbors try to save man drowning in retention pond in Jacksonville, later found dead

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Multiple people called 911 when they heard a man yelling for help, struggling to swim in a retention pond around 5 a.m. in the 8500 block of Southside Boulevard Tuesday morning. But he did not survive.
A Good Samaritan jumped in the water to try to help, but the man went under the water before he could get there, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. By 6:20 a.m., the man's body was recovered by the Jacksonville Fire & Rescue Department dive team.
Police believe the man is in his 30s and say that there were some personal belongings on him that could help identify him.