x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Police: Neighbors try to save man drowning in retention pond in Jacksonville, later found dead

Multiple people called 911 and one man even tried to jump into the water, but he was found dead early Tuesday morning, police said.

More Videos

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Multiple people called 911 when they heard a man yelling for help, struggling to swim in a retention pond around 5 a.m. in the 8500 block of Southside Boulevard Tuesday morning. But he did not survive. 

A Good Samaritan jumped in the water to try to help, but the man went under the water before he could get there, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. By 6:20 a.m., the man's body was recovered by the Jacksonville Fire & Rescue Department dive team.

Police believe the man is in his 30s and say that there were some personal belongings on him that could help identify him.

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out