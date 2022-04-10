Police: Neighbors try to save man drowning in retention pond in Jacksonville, later found dead

Multiple people called 911 and one man even tried to jump into the water, but he was found dead early Tuesday morning, police said.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Multiple people called 911 when they heard a man yelling for help, struggling to swim in a retention pond around 5 a.m. in the 8500 block of Southside Boulevard Tuesday morning. But he did not survive.

A Good Samaritan jumped in the water to try to help, but the man went under the water before he could get there, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. By 6:20 a.m., the man's body was recovered by the Jacksonville Fire & Rescue Department dive team.