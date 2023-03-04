Jacksonville sister-to-sister kidney donation showcases need for live donors

"It was almost like she was loaning me a pair of shoes or giving me a dress, she was like, you can have mine," Stoll said.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — April is donate life month and one local family is raising awareness of the need for live donors, after a sister to sister kidney donation that saved one sister's life.

Kora Stoll is the first female in her family to be diagnosed with Polycystic kidney disease or PKD. The inherited, genetic disorder is typically passed down through males. She watched her father and two brothers battle the disease before she was diagnosed herself at the age of 30.

"I didn't have my kids until my 30's so I wound up having high risk pregnancies and everything from it. Fortunately, one of my sons does not have it but unfortunately, my youngest son also has PKD," Kora Stoll, the kidney recipient, said.

As the disease progressed, she was left with two options, dialysis or a kidney transplantation.

That's where her sister step in

"It wasn't even like question. Dialysis is really rough on your body, and it's not something that I would ever wish on anyone but definitely not my sister," Ellen Doyle, the kidney donor, said.

The two sisters traveled to the Mayo Clinic where Ellen Doyle donated her kidney.

"It was almost like she was loaning me a pair of shoes or giving me a dress, she was like, you can have mine," Stoll said.

The procedure improved her sister's chances of survival, as a live donor kidney transplant is considered the best option for people with kidney disease. BUT for the many families without this option, the sisters are now raising awareness of the need for more live donors.

"It's just made such a profound difference in our life. And I think that, the gratitude that comes from it is just so incredible and it's a life long gift that gives to everybody involved," Stoll said.

Around 22 people die each day while waiting for an organ transplant according to the United Network for Organ Sharing.

Anyone can applying to be a live-donor for kidney or liver transplants. The body can function properly with just one kidney and the liver is the only organ inside the body that can regenerate.