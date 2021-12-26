Shoppers flood Jacksonville Town Center with holiday returns

Shoppers out today are prepared with their own advice for making returns as quickly and simply as possible.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One of the busiest days for retail returns in the day after Christmas. With over 175 shops, Some people will be coming to the St John’s Town Center to Return or Exchange their unwanted Christmas gifts.

“Patience goes a long way, here at the center here during shopping season, patience goes a long way. So just take the extra minute," said Ashlee Schneider, director of marketing and business development, St John’s Town Center Mall.

The better business bureaus has tips for shoppers to streamline the process like knowing the store’s return policy, and bringing the item with original packaging and tags.

Shoppers out today are also prepared with their own advice for making those returns as quickly as possible.

“Get to where you’re going early. I think that’s the best way to beat the crowds. Just make sure you get there when the store opens and hopefully you can get in and out pretty quick," Kerrie Hileman a shopper said.

“The bulk of our holiday shopping, save for a few items, was done online. So I would def just pop it in a box, bring it to UPS, send it off," Melissa Savage, a shopper, said.

$120 billion of goods is expected to be returned, from Thanksgiving to end of January according to the reverse logistics technology company Optoro.

With plenty of after Christmas sales, there are many opportunities to get the perfect post-christmas gift.