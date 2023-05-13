Mother's Day Brunch creates support system for mother's who have lost children to violence

Held on Jacksonville's Westside, the room was packed with moms wearing 'angel shirts' or t-shirts with the faces of their loved on forever imprinted on the fabric.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — ‘Silent Women Speaking’ hosted their 3rd Annual Mother’s Day brunch Saturday morning with the goal of showing mother’s who have lost children to gun violence that they are not alone

Every mother who attended the brunch received a care package with flowers, a journal and other care products, just one of the ways this group is creating a sense of community.

“We have to do better in Jacksonville as a community and stop all this senseless killing, I miss my son," Lawanda Taylor, who lost her son to gun violence, said.

Lawanda Taylor Lost her son in 2014 to gun violence the case is still unsolved

“This is something unforeseen, so there’s no manual on how to deal with this type of family, so when you have people that don’t even know you to come together, and be able to show love and all this towards us, it’s a wonderful thing," Taylor said.

She is just one of the nearly 100 mothers who registered for the brunch on Satruday. Held on Jacksonvill'es Westside, the room was packed with moms wearing 'angel shirts' or t-shirts with the faces of their loved on forever imprinted on the fabric.