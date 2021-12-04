Mother of slain teen, MAD DADS go door-to-door searching for justice

Courtney Jones hopes that by talking with neighbors she can learn more about the violence in the community, which lead to her son’s murder.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Men Against Destruction, Defending Against Drugs and Social Disorder (MAD DADS), went door to door Saturday morning, trying to break the code of silence, and get neighbors to share with authorities what they know about the murder of 17-year-old Jocori Jones.



“I see this all the time but I just never thought it would be me," Courtney Jones Jocori's mother, said.

Members of Jones’ family met at Kooke Park with MAD DADS, police and city officials, including city council member Al Ferraro. It's the same neighborhood where her son grew up and the place where he died after a shooting in October.

“When you lose someone you’ll never be prepared but If you already know God, you faithful you pray, you’ll be able to stand like I am and get justice for you child. Cause if it don’t stop, it’s gonna keep going," Jones said.

After a prayer circle, the group took to the streets going through the neighbor, canvassing the area, knocking on doors, handing out flyers and telling Jocori Jones' Story.

According to Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office data, there have been over 100 homicides so far this year, and over 400 shootings in total.

Leaders with MAD DADS, who organized the neighborhood canvas, say the only way to reduce those numbers is to work together.

“Our community has to take some responsibility and if we are not speaking up, our numbers will be up," AJ Jordan, MAD DADS community outreach, said.

“So we need to remove the murder from the streets so that we can possibly have a safe community," Donald Foy, MAD DADS President said.