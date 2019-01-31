GCPD said that Officer Acres completes his last radio sign-off before retirement, from his wife and dispatcher Brandi Acres
Thank you for your service!
CCSO
Deputies investigating 'suspicious death' in World Golf Village
Adults charged for not securing firearms after fatal shooting of 14-year-old in Lake City
WATCH: 'I was extremely violent. She had to go:' Donald Smith talks about Cherish Perrywinkle in secret jailhouse recordings
Two arrests made in murder investigation involving 18-year-old found dead near FSCJ's South Campus
GCPD said that Officer Acres completes his last radio sign-off before retirement, from his wife and dispatcher Brandi Acres
Thank you for your service!