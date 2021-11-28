Free pet adoptions at Jacksonville Humane Society over Black Friday weekend

Over 100 Jacksonville Humane Society pets were adopted, helping the society put pets in homes and bring others into the shelter.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — During the Black Friday weekend, the humane society waived the adoption fee for pets in their shelters.

“There actually were a couple left and we did end up picking one up, an adorable little Kitten named Tusan," Adam Suka, a new pet owner, said.

People like Suka chose to look for pets at the Jacksonville Humane Society to support the work the society does to help abandoned animals.

“It’s for a good cause I really appreciate the work that they do here and it saves you a lot of money," Suka said.

From Friday to Sunday, the adoption fee was waived for future pet owners looking for their next companion.

Leaders with the society saw 116 adoptions by Sunday morning and events like this help get pets in homes and allow the shelter to bring in more animals.

"During the holiday season, we are jammed packed. Our kennels are completely full, we are on the last tail end of kitten season," said Lisa Creveling, the Marketing communications manager.