Former Jax teammates watch as Erin Jackson takes gold, making history in the process

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Erin Jackson, an Ocala native and University of Florida grad, has made history yet again, winning the gold medal Sunday morning in the women’s 500m speed skating event.

The 29-year old Jackson began her Olympic career in 2018 on the USA's long-track speed skating team, the first Black woman to ever do so. She placed 24th overall.

On Sunday, during her second Olympic appearance, she made history once more as the first Black woman to ever win gold in the 500m speed skating event.

Before she became an Olympian, Jackson was once the youngest member of the Jax Roller Derby All-Star team. Her former teammates were up early this morning to watch her make history.

"To watch her and for her to be our friend and our teammate, I couldn’t be more thrilled and no one deserves it more than she does," Keri Lewis, aka 'Fancy,' said.

It was an emotional moment for former teammates of the Olympic gold medalist as they watched her cross the line.

“Pulsating pride and happiness for Erin. Just watching her reaction on the track too, I’m just, just so incredibly happy for her," Jennifer Gaskins, ‘aka Snot,’ said.

“She's super humble, you would not know when she came to roller derby that she is the star athlete that she is," Lewis said.

Some of her former teammates are on this still on the floor, following Jackson’s example of hard work and dedication, an inspiration for roller derby teams everywhere.

“The whole worldwide roller derby community has been behind Erin and we’re all feeling the same feeling of pride and inspiration and just joy for her," Gaskins said.